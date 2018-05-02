Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Falls on short side of platoon
Updating a previous note, it appears that Tomlinson will play on the short side of a platoon at second base with Alen Hanson, as reported by Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Tomlinson retreated to the bench Tuesday against the Padres' right-handed starter, which should be the norm while Joe Panik (thumb) is sidelined for the next six weeks. The utility infielder should still receive two or three starts per week as a backup (as he had prior to Panik's surgery), but those in need of a fill in at the middle infield position should look at Hanson, who started at the keystone Tuesday and recorded his second steal.
