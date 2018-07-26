Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Optioned to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Tomlinson to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Tomlinson started three games after being recalled July 15, but he will head back to Sacramento with third baseman Evan Longoria coming off the disabled list. Tomlinson will likely be the top option should the Giants need to add an infielder to the roster in the near future, and he will be back with the big club in September at the latest.
