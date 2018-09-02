The Giants recalled Tomlinson from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Sunday's game against the Mets.

As has been the case in his previous stints with the big club this season, the 28-year-old will be in line for a utility role during the final month of the campaign. Tomlinson, who has slashed .226/.284/.290 across 134 plate appearances with the Giants this season, likely won't pick up more than one or two starts per week.

