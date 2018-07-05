Giants' Kelby Tomlinson: Shipped to minors
Tomlinson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Tomlinson was sent back to the minor leagues following Johnny Cueto's activation from the disabled list. In 48 games for San Francisco, Tomlinson hit .221 with five extra-base hits and nine RBI.
