Giles agreed Monday with the Giants on a minor-league contract, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Giles elected free agency Aug. 14 after he was designated for assignment by the Mariners, but he has now quickly found a new opportunity with the Giants. The 31-year-old appeared in five games for Seattle this season, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out six. Those numbers are a little misleading though, as he surrendered 13 runs over 12.1 frames during his minor-league rehab assignment. Giles will likely find himself elevated to the Giants bullpen at some point down the stretch.