Giants' Kervin Castro: Optioned Sunday
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Castro allowed five runs in 1.2 innings during two appearances with the Giants. Alex Cobb (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
