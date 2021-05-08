Gausman was activated off the COVID-19 injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled Saturday start against San Diego.
Gausman landed on the injured list Tuesday while recovering from the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the timing meant he didn't have to miss a single start. He's had a strong start to the season, giving up one or fewer runs in five of his first six starts, including six innings of one-run ball against these same Padres in his last outing.
