Gausman (9-3) won Sunday's 3-1 game against Washington, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Gausman cruised through the game's first six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh when he loaded the bases with no outs and was lifted for reliever Dominic Leone. Only one inherited runner scored as Gausman and the Giants were able to escape the jam and sail to an eventual victory. The first-time All-Star won't play in Tuesday's game as a result of pitching Sunday and concludes the first half with a sensational 1.73 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 124:30 K:BB ratio.