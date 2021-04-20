Gausman (1-0) picked up the win Monday in a 2-0 victory over the Phillies, allowing six hits and four walks over six scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander created plenty of traffic on the basepaths but buckled down when it counted, stranding runners in scoring position in every inning except the second. Gausman tossed 108 pitches (68 strikes) en route to his third quality start of the season, and he'll take a 2.45 ERA and 23:9 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Marlins.