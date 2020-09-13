Gausman won't start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Padres due to right elbow tightness, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, it has yet to be determined if a trip to the injured list is necessary, and Gausman is set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. The Giants have scheduled off days Monday and Thursday, so they won't need the full complements of the starting rotation until after next weekend. Logan Webb will take the mound in the nightcap for San Francisco.