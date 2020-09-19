Gausman (3-3) took the loss Saturday against the A's after giving up one run on one hit with six strikeouts and three walks over six innings.

Oakland scratched off a run during the fourth inning, but the right-hander otherwise kept the A's in check and showed no sign of the elbow issues that resulted in him being scratched from his previous start. Gausman has a 3.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 68:15 K:BB through 52.2 innings and lines up to make his final start of the regular season Thursday versus Colorado.