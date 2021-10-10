Gausman (0-1) took the loss to the Dodgers on Saturday in Game 2 of the NLDS, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

The 2021 NL Cy Young candidate wasn't quite at his best; Gausman allowed an RBI single to the opposing starting pitcher, Julio Urias, in the second inning. He allowed two of the first three batters he faced in the sixth inning to reach and both would ultimately come around to score after Gausman exited the game. Gausman has experience pitching in relief, but the Giants will likely want to reserve their ace for Game 5, or Game 1 of the NLCS.