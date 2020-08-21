Gausman (1-1) earned the win Thursday against the Angels. He allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while fanning eight across 5.1 innings.

Gausman didn't have his best stuff out there and, in fact, he's now allowed three or more runs in four of his last six starts. However, the offense backed him up early in the game and that allowed the 29-year-old to notch his first win of the season. Gausman will try to build off this performance ahead of his next scheduled start against the Dodgers on Aug. 26.