Gausman gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out six in 6.2 innings Thursday against the Mariners. He did not factor in the decision.

The Mariners ended up tagging the Giants bullpen for seven earned runs, so Gausman was unable to get the win, despite a strong first start of 2021. He only threw 90 pitches (62 strikes) and almost made it through seven innings. Gausman lines up to start in San Diego on Wednesday.