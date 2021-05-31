Gausman (hip) expects to make his next start, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gausman will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, but the issue doesn't appear to be a significant concern. The right-hander has been dealing with his hip issue for several weeks, but he was removed from Sunday's start as a precautionary measure at the end of the sixth inning after he felt it flare up while fielding a grounder. Assuming he's cleared to pitch, Gausman tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Cubs on Saturday.