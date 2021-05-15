Gausman allowed one run on five hits while striking out a career-high 12 hitters over eight innings in a 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Pirates on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Gausman was in complete control for a majority of the game against Pittsburgh as he threw 70 of his 96 pitches for strikes and had his off-speed stuff working with 10 of his 12 strikeouts coming via the splitter. Manager Gabe Kapler tested his luck by sending Gausman back out to begin the ninth and it did not work out well after he surrendered back-to-back singles and was replaced by Jake McGee who allowed one of the inherited runners to score. The 30-year-old clearly pitched well enough to earn the win but the Giants managed just four hits on the night. Gausman's 1.84 ERA is tied for fifth-best among qualified pitchers in baseball and his 0,84 WHIP is good for seventh. He'll look to avoid the loss column in a meeting against the Reds next week.