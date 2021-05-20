Gausman (4-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Reds after tossing six scoreless innings, giving up one hit and two walks while fanning eight.

Gausman has fanned six or more in five straight outings and continues to look dominant on the mount, as he has allowed more than one run in just one of his nine starts while pitching at least six innings every time he takes the mound. The 30-year-old left-hander continues to pitch as one of the best hurlers in the National League and owns a 1.66 ERA through 59.2 innings, and he'll look to keep this sizzling run going when he takes the ball next week against the Diamondbacks on the road.