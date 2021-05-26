Gausman (5-0) got the victory Tuesday against Arizona, going five innings and allowing five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in an 8-0 win.

Gausman was customarily dominant with nine Ks despite failing to record a three up three down inning. This was his second scoreless outing of the campaign and he now has allowed only 11 runs in 64.2 innings for a 1.53 ERA that's top five in the league.