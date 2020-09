Gausman (3-2) yielded one run on three walks and two hits over six innings Monday, striking out nine and earning the win against the Diamondbacks.

Gausman found himself in a jam during the third inning, loading the bases with just one out, but he managed to escape after allowing just one run. San Francisco's offense tallied four runs in the sixth inning and that was enough support to give the 29-year-old his second straight win. He'll carry a 4.05 ERA into Saturday's road matchup with San Diego.