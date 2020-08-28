Gausman (1-2) was charged with the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.

Gausman got the nod in the second half of Thursday's doubleheader and was pulled in the fifth after throwing his 93rd pitch. The right-hander was largely victimized by Joc Pederson, who homered in the second inning, then doubled and scored in the fourth. Otherwise, Gausman limited the Dodgers' damage despite taking his second loss of the season. The 29-year-old will carry a 4.54 ERA and 1.26 WHIP into a tough matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday.