Gausman (2-2) picked up the win Tuesday against Colorado, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five.

It was a relatively easy outing for the veteran hurler given the 23 runs of support San Francisco put on the scoreboard in the rout. Gausman stuck around just long enough to qualify for the win, throwing 87 pitches and allowing only two hits -- both of which were homers off the bat of Garrett Hampson. Gausman will next face Arizona at home Monday.