Gausman (7-1) took the loss Saturday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks across four innings. He fanned four.

Kyle Schwarber welcomed Gausman with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning and the right-hander gave up another run on a Josh Harrison double in the fourth. With the Giants in search of offense in the seven-inning game, Gausman was pinch-hit for in the top of the fifth, ending his day after just 64 pitches. Despite taking the loss, Gausman still boasts a sparkling 1.43 ERA and 0.78 WHIP to go along with an outstanding 97:18 K:BB through 81.2 innings. He should be relatively fresh when he takes the mound Thursday against Arizona.