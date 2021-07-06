Gausman (8-3) took the loss Monday versus the Cardinals after allowing two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

The right-hander didn't surrender a hit until the seventh inning, but two singles and a triple from Matt Carpenter staked St. Louis a two-run lead. It's the second straight loss for Gausman and the third loss in his past five starts, though he still has a 2.90 ERA during that stretch. The right-hander will attempt to get back in the win column this weekend against the Nationals in his final start before the All-Star break.