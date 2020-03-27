Gausman will work as either the Giants' No. 3 or No. 4 starter this year, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He had a 4.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings (four starts) this spring. Gausman has teased with his potential for years, and this could be his last chance to make it as a starter. He has a 94-mph fastball and excellent splitter, but has been unable to develop a reliably effective breaking ball.