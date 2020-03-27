Giants' Kevin Gausman: Locked into middle of rotation
Gausman will work as either the Giants' No. 3 or No. 4 starter this year, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He had a 4.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings (four starts) this spring. Gausman has teased with his potential for years, and this could be his last chance to make it as a starter. He has a 94-mph fastball and excellent splitter, but has been unable to develop a reliably effective breaking ball.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H points dynasty mock draft
You think juggling pitchers and hitters as is hard? What about the immediate and the long-term?...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Sanchez
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest Opening Day Fantasy stars
Yes, lots of us are missing Opening Day today, so here's a fun look back at some of the most...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...