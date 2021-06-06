Gausman (7-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Saturday, pitching seven innings and allowing two unearned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out 10.

The right-hander served up a two-run homer to Patrick Wisdom in the second inning, though both runs were unearned due to an inning-opening error by shortstop Brandon Crawford. Gausman was nearly untouchable thereafter, allowing only one additional hit (a single) and retiring the final 15 batters he faced. The veteran has transformed himself into one of the league's elite starters this season, posting a perfect 7-0 record and ranking third in MLB with a 1.27 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. Gausman is also tied for seventh in the league with 93 strikeouts over 77.2 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Friday at Washington.