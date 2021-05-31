Gausman said Monday that an MRI on his sore left hip came back clean, leaving him optimistic he remains on track to make a start during this weekend's series with the Cubs in Chicago, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The MRI was likely performed as a precaution, as Gausman previously said after his start Sunday against the Dodgers that he didn't expect to miss time because of the injury. Gausman will likely throw a between-starts bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday before the Giants render a formal verdict on his status for the weekend.