Gausman is not starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
It turns out Logan Webb will get the ball for the first half of Thursday's twin bill, with Gausman likely lined up to start Game 2. Across 31 innings this season, Gausman owns a 4.65 ERA (3.12 FIP) and 42:6 K:BB.
More News
-
Giants' Kevin Gausman: Starting first game of twin bill•
-
Giants' Kevin Gausman: Wednesday's start postponed•
-
Giants' Kevin Gausman: Earns win over Angels•
-
Giants' Kevin Gausman: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Giants' Kevin Gausman: Whiffs six in no-decision•
-
Giants' Kevin Gausman: Suffers loss Tuesday•