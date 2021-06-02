The Giants list Gausman (hip) as their probable starter for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gausman was cleared of a strain or any structural damage to his left hip after undergoing an MRI on Monday, so he doesn't look like he'll be forced to miss a turn through the rotation after he was removed early during his most recent outing over the weekend versus the Dodgers. The 30-year-old has been the unquestioned staff ace for a surprisingly competitive Giants team in 2021, logging a 1.40 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 83:16 K:BB in 70.2 innings through his first 11 starts.