Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Gausman (COVID-19 injured list) is in line to start Saturday's game against the Padres, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Gausman was moved to the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but his placement on the IL was merely a result of the side effects he experienced from a vaccine shot rather than a positive test or because of close contact with an infected person. Assuming Gausman feels better within the next day or two, he shouldn't face any restrictions Saturday while starting on five days' rest.