Gausman landed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants didn't even specify which injured list Gausman was placed on, which typically means he's been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Per Crowley, the expectation is that Gausman may be on the injured list simply while recovering from the COVID-19 vaccine shot, though that's yet to be officially confirmed. If that's all that's going on with the righty, he should be able to take his next turn in the rotation, which lines up to come Saturday against the Padres.
