Gausman (3-0) gave up one run on three hits and a walk while fanning seven across six innings in Saturday's win over the Padres. He earned the win.

Gausman improved to 3-0 while recording his fifth quality start of the season, and he has given up more than one earned run just once in the current campaign. The right-hander now owns a 1.97 ERA with a 47:12 K:BB across 45.2 innings in 2021, and he will try to keep this sizzling run going in his next start. He's expected to take the ball next week against the Pirates on the road.