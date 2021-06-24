Gausman allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings Wednesday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Gausman delivered another gem, with the only run against him coming on a solo home run by Luis Rengifo in the fifth inning. He otherwise dominated the Angels, racking up 19 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. The only downside to the outing was that Gausman wasn't rewarded with a win, though that was through no fault of his own. Gausman has now allowed two earned runs or less in 14 of his 15 starts this season, which has translated to a 1.49 ERA with a 112 strikeouts across 96.2 innings.