Gausman (personal) returned to the team as expected Monday and was activated off the Family Medical Emergency List ahead of his scheduled start against the Dodgers, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Gausman's first start of the second half was delayed so that he could be with his wife in the hospital, but he's ready to pitch again now. The Giants will certainly be happy to have him on the hill against the rival Dodgers, who trail them by one game in the standings. Gausman looked like an ace in the first half, riding a 30.5 percent strikeout rate and 6.9 percent walk rate to a 1.73 ERA in 18 starts.