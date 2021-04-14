Gausman allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Tuesday.

Gausman got off to a poor start Tuesday, allowing a pair of two-run homers in the first inning off the bats of Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas. Eventually, the right-hander buckled down. Gausman retired the final 13 batters he faced and now has a 3.20 ERA and 18:5 K:BB in 19.2 innings this season. Assuming the Giants don't skip anyone this weekend, Gausman will get two starts next week (at Philadelphia, vs. Miami).