Gausman's absence is expected to be a brief one, as he's been placed on the COVID-19 injured list merely due to the side effects of the coronavirus vaccine, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gausman's turn in the rotation is due up Saturday, by which point the side effects will likely have subsided. The Giants have yet to officially confirm when he'll return to the roster, however.
