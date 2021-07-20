Gausman allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over three innings Monday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

The Dodgers worked Gausman to throw 80 pitches over three innings in what was his shortest outing since September of 2019. He started off very rocky by allowing back-to-back solo home runs to Max Muncy and Justin Turner in the first inning and would end up hitting and walking a batter before finally getting out of the frame. The 30-year-old righty has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the game this year but just didn't have his best stuff with him Monday evening, as he was missing spots and bouncing in too many off-speed pitches. He's allowed three runs or fewer in 18 of his 19 starts this season which has led to a 1.84 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 138:33 K:BB over 117.2 innings. Gausman currently lines up for an enticing matchup against the Pirates over the weekend.