Gausman agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday.

Gausman can earn a further $1 million in performance bonuses, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The righty has alternated between above-average and below-average ERAs in each of his seven seasons in the league, but his 2019 campaign was a particularly poor one in that category, as he slumped to a 5.72 ERA in 102.1 innings for the Braves and Reds. His 25.3 percent strikeout rate, 7.1 percent walk rate and 3.98 FIP were all considerably more encouraging, however, so the Giants have good reason to bet on a bounceback season in Gausman's age-29 campaign.

