Gausman (hip) will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gausman was removed from Sunday's start against the Dodgers as a precautionary measure due to left hip tightness, and manager Gabe Kapler said that the right-hander will get his MRI for "some peace of mind." Kapler said that Gausman has been dealing with his hip issue for several weeks, but he felt it flare up during Sunday's outing. Since Gausman has been able to pitch through the issue recently, there's hope that he'll be able to continue doing so, but his MRI should provide a better idea of his status moving forward.