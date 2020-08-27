Gausman will start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gausman was on track to start Wednesday before the Giants and Dodgers were one of the six MLB teams that elected to postpone games. He'll now return to the mound on a full week's rest after he cleared 100 pitches for the second start in a row in his last outing Aug. 20 against the Angels. The 29-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants this season, compiling a 4.65 ERA (3.12 FIP) and a 42:6 K:BB in 31 innings.