Gausman will start Monday's spring game against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gausman will make his third start of spring training Monday after he allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings during his first two outings. The right-hander has been more effective than Johnny Cueto during his Cactus League appearances, but Cueto will start a simulated game for the Giants on Monday. Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't indicated whether Gausman or Cueto will serve as the Opening Day starter in 2021, but Kapler said Sunday that he could reach a decision in the next few days.