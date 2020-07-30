Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Gausman would start Thursday's game against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In his first outing of the season last week against the Dodgers, Gausman worked as the bulk reliever behind an opener (Tyler Anderson), but the arrangement appears to have been more of a one-off thing. Since Gausman was limited to four innings (58 pitches) in that appearance, he may face some light restrictions with his workload while he makes his first traditional start.