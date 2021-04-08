Gausman allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings Wednesday against the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.

Gausman kept the deep Padres lineup in check, limiting them to only four singles in his seven frames. It was his second tremendous start in as many outings this season, as he's combined to allowed two earned runs with a 11:3 K:BB across 13.2 frames. Though he has yet to to earn a win, Gausman has been able to pitch deep into games, which should give him plenty of opportunities for victories as the season progresses. He's currently lined up to make this next start Tuesday at home against Cincinnati.