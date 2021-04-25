Gausman hurled eight innings in a no-decision against Miami on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 11.

Gausman was dominant in the start, inducing 21 swinging strikes and allowing only a pair of hits. His lone mistake resulted in a Jon Berti home run in the seventh inning, but a strong outing by counterpart Pablo Lopez helped keep Gausman from earning his second win. Nonetheless, the right-hander has enjoyed a strong beginning of the campaign, going at least six innings in all five of his starts and registering a 2.14 ERA along with a 34:10 K:BB across 33.2 frames. He'll head to Colorado to face the Rockies in his next scheduled start Wednesday.