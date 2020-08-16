Gausman did not factor in the decision against Oakland on Saturday, hurling 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11.

Gausman was somewhat wild in the outing -- he more than doubled his season total with three walks and threw only 62 of 106 pitches for strikes -- but he also induced 19 swinging strikes and notched a season-high 11 whiffs. He was stung by a pair of home runs in the contest but kept the Giants in the game against the first-place Athletics. The right-hander sports a 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB through 25.2 innings. His next start is lined up for Thursday at home against the Angels.