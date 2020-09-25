Gausman fanned nine while allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk across six innings during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies. He did not factor in the decision.

Gausman was effective in six innings of work, punching out nine Rockies before exiting with a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately for the right-hander, Sam Coonrod quickly gave up a pair of runs after replacing him, forcing Gausman to settle for a no-decision. It marked the second straight outing in which Gausman was sharp but came away winless. The 29-year-old has fanned 24 while allowing just four runs across his last 18 innings and is a strong candidate to start a game next week should the Giants sneak into the playoffs.