Gausman (0-1) took the loss against Colorado on Tuesday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Gausman's third start of the season wasn't a complete disaster -- he struck out seven batters and allowed only six baserunners in 5.1 frames -- but timely Colorado hitting was enough to saddle the right-hander with his first loss of the campaign. Gausman did do a number of things to inspire confidence in the contest, including throwing 62 of 83 pitches for strikes and registering his highest pitch count of the season. The 29-year-old will face a tough challenge when he heads to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers on Sunday in his next scheduled start.