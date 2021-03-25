Gausman will start Opening Day against the Mariners on April 1, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 30-year-old accepted San Francisco's one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer this offseason after posting a 3.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 79:16 K:BB over 59.1 innings last year, and he'll be the first pitcher to take the mound for the Giants in 2021. It's another contract year for Gausman, and replicating his success from 2020 would provide a significant boost to his stock entering free agency.