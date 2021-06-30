Gausman (8-2) allowed three runs on three hits and five walks with four strikeouts across five innings, taking the loss versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The five walks were a season high for the right-hander, who also allowed more than two runs for just the second time all year. Gausman's four strikeouts matched a season low. The 30-year-old has had very few missteps in 2021 with a 1.68 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 116:25 K:BB and just eight home runs allowed across 101.2 innings. He'll look to bounce back from this shaky outing next week versus St. Louis.