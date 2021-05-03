Gausman (2-0) allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a win over the Padres on Sunday. He also singled and reached via a fielding error while scoring two runs.

Gausman's lone blemish on the day was allowing a first-inning solo home run to Fernando Tatis. The 30-year-old was excellent otherwise as it was his fifth start this season allowing one run or less. He lowered his ERA to a 2.04 while improving his K:BB to 40:11 over 39.2 innings. He's in line for a rematch against the Padres later in the week.