Gausman allowed three runs on six hits and struck out eight batters in 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Thursday.

The eight whiffs are nice, but Gausman got into trouble with a wild pitch in the third inning and a parade of hits to start the fourth. He threw 48 of his 73 pitches for strikes in the appearance. The right-hander has yet to get through five innings in 2020, with a 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB across two outings. Gausman is expected to face the Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday.